TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    19:39, 25 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Russia records 6,571 daily COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 6,571 over the past day to 18,538,826, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, TASS reports.

    As many as 759 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 0.3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 36 regions, while in 30 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 19 regions. A day earlier, 757 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 2,133 over the past day versus 2,386 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,801,387, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 788 over the past day versus 781 a day earlier, reaching 1,546,546.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 4,234 over the past day, reaching 17,942,908, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

    A day earlier, some 4,812 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 34 over the past day, reaching 382,189, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

    A day earlier, 37 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


    Photo: tass.com


