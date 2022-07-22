EN
    15:31, 22 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Russia records 6,659 daily COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 6,659 over the past day to 18,517,779, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, TASS reports.

    As many as 1,167 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 2.3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 40 regions, while in 35 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in ten regions. A day earlier, 1,195 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,787 over the past day versus 1,763 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,794,997, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 693 over the past day versus 604 a day earlier, reaching 1,544,266.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 4,687 over the past day, reaching 17,929,059, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

    A day earlier some 4,529 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 41 over the past day, reaching 382,080, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

    A day earlier 42 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


    Photo: tass.com

    Russia COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
