    20:16, 28 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Russia records 7,606 daily COVID-19 cases, 78 deaths — crisis center

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 7,606 over the past day to 21,409,815, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, TASS reports.

    A day earlier, 7,849 daily cases were recorded.

    As many as 1,268 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 3.6% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 44 regions, while in 35 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in six regions. A day earlier, 1,316 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 762 over the past day versus 928 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,228,799, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 473 over the past day versus 468 a day earlier, reaching 1,784,497.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 11,685 over the past day, reaching 20,775,589, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

    A day earlier, some 12,040 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 78 over the past day, reaching 389,950, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

    In absolute terms, the number of daily COVID deaths has been lower than 80 for the first time since September 5.

    A day earlier, 82 COVID-19 deaths were registered.



