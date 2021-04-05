EN
    19:19, 05 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Russia records 8,646 new daily COVID-19 cases

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia has registered 8,646 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 4,589,540 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Monday, TASS reports.

    According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections remained at the level of 0.19%.

    The lowest daily growth rates were seen in the Chukotka Autonomous Region (0%), the Republic of Tuva (0.01%), the Republic of Altai and the Magadan Region (0.02% each).

    In the past 24-hour period, 707 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 593 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 240 new cases were discovered in the Rostov Region, 234 new infections in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and 199 cases were detected in the Samara Region.

    All in all, at present, 277,690 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.


