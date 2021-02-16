Russia records another 13,233 coronavirus cases, the lowest daily number since October 10

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia recorded 13,233 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest number since October 10, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday. The total case tally has reached 4,099,323, TASS reports.

According to data from the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate stands at 0.32%.

The rate is the lowest in the Tuva Region (0.01%) and the Altai Region (0.03%).

In particular, 416 coronavirus cases were reported in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 358 in the Voronezh Region, 332 in the Rostov Region, 297 in the Samara Region and 259 in the Chelyabinsk Region in the past day.

There are currently 393,681 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

Recoveries

Russia has documented 17,627 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with the overall number of recoveries reaching 3,624,663, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Tuesday.

The share of recovered patients accounts for 88.4% of the total number of registered cases.

In the past 24 hours, 644 patients have recovered in the Chelyabinsk Region, 426 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 351 in the Voronezh Region, 351 in the Penza Region and 340 in the Irkutsk Region.

Fatalities

In the past 24 hours, 459 patients died from COVID-19 in Russia versus 394 one day earlier, bringing the total death toll to 80,979.

The relative lethality has increased to 1.98%, according to the statistics.

In particular, 15 deaths were registered in Arkhangelsk and Krasnodar regions each, 12 - in Leningrad, Sverdlovsk and Krasnoyarsk regions each and 11 - in Rostov and Altai regions.