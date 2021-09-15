Russia records another 18,841 coronavirus cases — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 18,841 to 7,194,926 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday, TASS reports.

According to the crisis center, Russia’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.26%.

In particular, Moscow reported 1,838 coronavirus cases were reported in Moscow in the past day, 1,609 in St. Petersburg, 790 in the Moscow region and 502 in the Sverdlovsk region. The Samara and Voronezh regions identified 473 new coronavirus patients each.

There are currently 564,813 active coronavirus cases in Russia, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic.

Patients' deaths

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll climbed by 792 in the past 24 hours compared to 781 mortalities a day earlier, having reached 195,041 fatalities.

The conditional mortality (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) remained at 2.71%, according to the crisis center.

In particular, over the past 24 hours, as many as 38 coronavirus deaths were registered in Russia’s second-largest city, St. Petersburg and the Sverdlovsk Region. The Krasnodar Region recorded 33 fatalities, the Nizhny Novgorod Region saw 29 deaths and the Rostov Region registered 26 mortalities.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 17,039 in the past 24 hours reaching 6,435,072.

According to the crisis center, recoveries currently stand at 89.4% of the total number of infections.

St. Petersburg confirmed 902 daily COVID-19 recoveries, the Moscow Region - 887, the Irkutsk Region - 584, the Perm Region - 473 and the Sverdlovsk Region - 471.