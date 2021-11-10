EN
    16:14, 10 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Russia records another 38,058 coronavirus cases, the lowest number since Oct 27

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia recorded 38,058 coronavirus cases in the past day, the lowest number since October 27, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday. The total number of cases has reached 8,911,713, TASS reports.

    According to data from the crisis center, Russia's coronavirus growth rate was 0.43%.

    In particular, 2,942 cases were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 1,785 in the Samara region (the highest daily number so far), 811 in Crimea, 784 in the Voronezh region and 781 in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

    Russia's active coronavirus cases have reached an all-time high of 1,007,098.

    Patients' deaths

    Russia recorded 1,239 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic. The total coronavirus death toll has climbed to 250,454.

    According to data from the crisis center, 2.81% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

    In particular, 82 fatalities were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 48 in the Krasnodar region, 44 in the Stavropol region, 40 in the Nizhny Novgorod region and 39 in the Perm region.

    Patients' recoveries

    Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 34,565 to 7,654,161 in the past 24 hours, this is a record high since the beginning of the pandemic.

    According to data from the crisis center, 85.9% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

    In particular, 2,825 coronavirus recoveries were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 987 - in the Samara Region, 909 - in Yakutia, 803 - in Crimea, 729 - in the Krasnoyarsk Region, and 720 - in the Ulyanovsk Region.


    Russia COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
