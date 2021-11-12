EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    15:45, 12 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Russia records another 40,123 coronavirus cases — crisis center

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia's coronavirus cases rose by 40,123 to 8,992,595 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday, TASS reports.

    Russia's coronavirus growth rate was 0.45%.

    In particular, 2,726 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Moscow region in the past day, 1,798 in the Samara region (the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic), 828 in Crimea, 786 in the Nizhny Novgorod region and 776 in the Voronezh region.

    According to data from the crisis center, there are currently 1,018,707 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

    Patients' deaths

    Russia recorded 1,235 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, down from 1,237 the day before. The total death toll has reached 252,926.

    According to data from the crisis center, 2.81% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

    In particular, 51 coronavirus fatalities were reported in the Moscow region in the past day, 47 in the Krasnodar region, 44 in the Stavropol region, 40 in the Perm region and 38 in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

    Patients' recoveries

    Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 33,645 to 7,720,962 in the past 24 hours.

    According to data from the crisis center, 85.9% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

    In particular, 2,339 coronavirus recoveries were reported in the Moscow Region in the past day, 923 - in the Samara Region, 823 - in Crimea, 715 - in the Krasnoyarsk Region, and 678 - in the Ulyanovsk Region.


