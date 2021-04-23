EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:40, 23 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Russia records another 8,840 coronavirus cases

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 8,840 to 4,744,961 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday, TASS reports.

    According to data from the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate stood at 0.19%.

    In particular, 2,502 cases were confirmed in Moscow in the past day, 694 in St. Petersburg, 609 in the Moscow region (the highest daily number since March 28), 238 in the Rostov region, 194 in the Nizhny Novgorod region and 191 in the Samara region.

    There are currently 266,246 active coronavirus cases in Russia, which is the lowest number since October 12, 2020.


    Tags:
    Russia COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!