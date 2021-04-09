EN
    19:39, 09 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Russia records another 9,150 coronavirus cases

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 9,150 to 4,623,984 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday, TASS reports.

    According to data from the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate is 0.2%.

    The rate is the lowest in the Nenets and Chukotka autonomous regions (0%), the Tuva region (0.01%) and the Magadan region (0.02%).

    In particular, 703 coronavirus cases were recorded in St. Petersburg in the past day, 594 in the Moscow region, 249 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 242 in the Rostov region and 200 in the Samara region.

    There are currently 273,037 active coronavirus cases in Russia.


