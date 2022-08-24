EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:15, 24 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Russia records more than 70 daily COVID fatalities first time since June 11

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths caused by the coronavirus infection has increased by 72 over the past 24 hours versus 69 the day before, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, TASS reports.

    This is the first time since June 11 that Russia registered more than 70 fatalities in a day. In all, according to the crisis center, since the onset of the pandemic, 383,758 people have died.

    The number of infections has increased by 40,231 versus 30,967 a day earlier with a total of 19,221,602 while the number of recoveries has risen by 32,876 versus 30,869 the day before, reaching a total of 18,370,612.

    As many as 3,872 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 4.7% fewer than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 39 regions, while in 46 other regions the figure declined. A day earlier, 4,063 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 9,414 over the past day, versus 4,997 a day earlier, reaching 2,981,183, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 4,406 over the past day versus 4,412 a day earlier, reaching 1,630,498.


    Photo:tass.com



    Tags:
    Russia COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!