Russia records over 21,100 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 cases surged by 21,155 in the past 24 hours to 10,723,305, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Thursday, TASS reports.

In absolute terms, the COVID-19 incidence reached a new high since December 28. In relative terms, this figure stood at 0.2%.

In the past 24 hours, some 5,490 COVID-19 cases were registered in Moscow, 1,839 cases of the infection were recorded in St. Petersburg, 1,556 cases were confirmed in the Moscow Region, some 647 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 410 - in the Sverdlovsk Region and 391 - in the Rostov Region.

The number of so-called active cases, patients who are currently receiving treatment, has decreased to 619,785, according to the crisis center.

Patients' deaths

Russia’s COVID-19 fatalities surged by 740 in the last 24 hours versus 745 to 319,172.

Thus, the country registers fewer than 800 deaths due to COVID-19 for the seventh day in a row.

The conditional mortality (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) remained at 2.98%, the crisis center noted.

Over the past day, some 71 people died from COVID-19 in Moscow, 58 fatalities were confirmed in St. Petersburg, 39 mortalities were detected in the Moscow Region, 34 deaths were registered in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 24 deaths - in the Altai Region and 23 - in the Krasnoyarsk Region.

Patients' recoveries

The number of the COVID-19 recoveries in Russia surged by 25,984 to 9,784,348.

The share of the COVID-19 recoveries stands at 91.2% of those infected.

In the past 24 hours, some 2,857 people recovered from COVID-19 in Moscow, 2,614 COVID-19 recoveries were detected in St. Petersburg, 1,312 recoveries were confirmed in the Voronezh Region, 931 - in the Samara Region, 930 - in the Stavropol Region and 878 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.