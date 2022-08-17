EN
    Russia records over 30,000 daily COVID-19 cases first time since March 20

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 33,106 over the past day to 18,964,246, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

    In absolute terms, the growth rate has been the highest since March 20.

    As many as 3,167 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 7.2% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 39 regions, while in 42 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in four regions. A day earlier, 3,411 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 10,241 over the past day versus 5,530 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,928,275, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 3,881 over the past day versus 3,776 a day earlier, reaching 1,600,492.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 22,680 over the past day, reaching 18,194,750, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

    A day earlier some 20,583 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 63 over the past day, reaching 383,300, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

    A day earlier 59 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


