    18:39, 15 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Russia records over 55,000 daily COVID-19 cases first time since March 9 — crisis center

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 56,126 over the past day to 20,265,004, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

    The country records over 55,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since March 9, 2022. A day earlier, 51,735 daily cases were recorded.

    As many as 4,108 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 8.3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 25 regions, while in 56 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in four regions. A day earlier, 4,481 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 9,079 over the past day versus 8,610 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,125,303, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 3,635 over the past day versus 3,623 a day earlier, reaching 1,707,632.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 49,752 over the past day, reaching 19,244,856, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

    A day earlier some 50,251 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 99 over the past day, reaching 385,727, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

    A day earlier 98 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


    Photo: tass.com




