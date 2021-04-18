Russia records over 8,600 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia confirmed 8,632 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total caseload to 4,702,101, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate stood at 0.18%.

The lowest growth rates were registered over the past day in the Nenets Autonomous Region and the Chukotka Autonomous Region (0%), the Tuva Republic (0.01%), the Magadan Region, the Jewish Autonomous Region and the Altai Republic (0.02%).

Over the past day, 2,252 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Moscow, 695 in St. Petersburg, 591 in the Moscow Region, 240 in the Rostov Region, 204 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 193 in the Samara Region.

Currently, 269,739 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Some 7,391 patients recovered from COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, and the total number of recoveries hit 4,326,780. The share of recovered patients reached 92.02 % of all those infected.

Over the past day, 1,237 patients were discharged in Moscow, 445 in the Moscow Region, 254 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 232 in the Samara Region, 225 in the Voronezh Region, 202 in the Rostov Region.

Russia registered 389 COVID-19 deaths over the past day versus 398 a day earlier and the total death toll hit 105,582 since the start of the pandemic. The mortality rate in relative terms climbed to 2.25%, according to the crisis center

Some 53 COVID-19 deaths were registered in Moscow, 29 in St. Petersburg, 21 in the Rostov Region, 15 in the Samara Region and the Ulyanovsk Region, 13 in the Moscow Region and in the Krasnoyarsk Region.