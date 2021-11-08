EN
    09:48, 08 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Russia records weekly all-time high of over 281,000 coronavirus cases

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Weekly coronavirus cases in Russia hit an all-time, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data released on Sunday.

    This week, Russia registered 281,305 new coronavirus cases or 3.4% more compared to the previous week, the latest figures indicate.

    Active coronavirus cases have grown by 53,530 over the week to 986,303, registering the highest figure over the pandemic period, the crisis center reported.

    Source: TASS


    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus in the world
