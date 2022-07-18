Russia registers 4,664 new daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 4,664 over the past day to 18,490,296, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday, TASS reports.

As many as 705 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 46.3% fewer than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 62 regions, while in 12 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 1,314 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 918 over the past day, versus 975 a day earlier, reaching 2,788,061, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 435 over the past day versus 364 a day earlier, reaching 1,541,359.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 2,483 over the past day, reaching 17,908,809, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 41 over the past day to 381,881, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.





Photo: tass.com



