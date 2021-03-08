Russia reports 10,253 new coronavirus cases

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of coronavirus cases in Russia per day increased by 10,253 over the past day, this is the lowest figure since October 3. The total number of cases has reached 4,333,029, the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus told reporters on Monday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the increase in new cases, according to the headquarters, was 0.24%.

The lowest growth rates were recorded per day in the Sakhalin region (0.02%) and the Republic of Tyva (0.03%).

In particular, 956 cases were detected per day in St. Petersburg, 746 - in the Moscow region, 382 - in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 268 - in the Rostov region, 266 - in the Voronezh region.

Currently, 321,310 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Number of deaths

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia increased by 379 over the past day against 368 a day earlier to 89,473.

The conditional mortality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) remained at the level of 2.06%, the headquarters said.

In particular, 43 deaths were registered over the day in St. Petersburg, 29 - in the Moscow region, 14 - in the Krasnodar region, 13 - in the Voronezh region, 12 - in the Krasnoyarsk region.

Number of recoveries

The number of people who recovered after being infected with coronavirus in Russia increased by 10 322 per day to 3,922,246.

According to the headquarters, 90.5% of all people infected in the country have already recovered.

In particular, 1,411 patients were discharged over hte day after recovery in St. Petersburg, 555 - in the Moscow region, 447 - in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 295 - in the Rostov region, 288 - in the Irkutsk region.