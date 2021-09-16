Russia reports 19,594 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 19,594 in the past 24 hours, this is the highest number since August 26, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday, TASS reports.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.27%.

St. Petersburg reported 1,653 daily COVID-19 cases, the Moscow Region - 768, the Sverdlovsk Region - 508, the Voronezh Region - 481 and the Samara Region - 477.

Currently, 566,287 people in Russia are still undergoing treatment.

Moscow daily cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 2,479 over the past day against 1,838 a day earlier to 1,594,121. This is the biggest increase in the number of cases since August 13.

The number of cases in relative terms increased by 0.16%.

The number of deaths in Moscow due to coronavirus increased by 45 per day against 49 the day before. In total, 28,025 people have died in the city since the beginning of the pandemic, the center said.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered patients increased over the past day by 1,469 to 1,469,620, while 96,296 people are still undergoing treatment in Moscow.

Patients' deaths

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 794 over the past 24 hours compared to 792 mortalities a day earlier, reaching 195,835 fatalities overall.

The conditional mortality (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) remained at 2.71%, according to the crisis center.

In particular, over the past 24 hours, as many as 39 coronavirus deaths were registered in Russia’s second-largest city, St. Petersburg, while in the Sverdlovsk Region, some 36 people died from the infection. The Krasnodar Region recorded 33 fatalities, the Nizhny Novgorod Region saw 27 deaths and the Rostov Region registered 28 mortalities.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 17,326 in the past 24 hours reaching 6,452,398.

According to the crisis center, recoveries currently stand at 89.4% of the total number of infections.

Another 1,017 patients recovered in St. Petersburg, 829 in the Moscow Region, 596 in the Komi Region, 570 in the Irkutsk Region and 483 in the Sverdlovsk Region.