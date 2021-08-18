Russia reports 20,914 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 20,914 in the past 24 hours, reaching 6,663,473, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, TASS reports.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.31%.

St. Petersburg reported 1,636 new cases, Moscow — 1,590, the Moscow Region — 1,240, the Nizhny Novgorod Region — 521 and the Smolensk Region — 516.

The number of patients who are undergoing treatment has dropped for the first time since June 3 and currently stands at 551,527, based on data provided by the crisis center.

Patients' deaths

Russia recorded 799 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, down from 805 the day before. The number of daily deaths was below 800 for the first time since August 11. The total death toll has reached 172,909.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.59% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 59 fatalities were reported in Moscow in the past day, 40 in St. Petersburg and 34 in the Krasnodar region. The Perm and Sverdlovsk regions recorded 29 coronavirus deaths each.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 20,713 in the past 24 hours, reaching 5,939,037.

According to the crisis center, recoveries currently stand at 89.1% of the total number of infections.

Another 3,029 patients recovered in Moscow, 1,861 in the Moscow Region, 1,786 in St. Petersburg and 908 in Crimea.