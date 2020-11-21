Russia reports 24,822 new coronavirus cases over past day

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of confirmed coronavirus in Russia per day increased by 24,822, to 2,064,748, the federal operational headquarters for the fight against the new infection told reporters on Saturday, TASS reports.

This is the fourth update for an all-time high number of cases per day since the beginning of the week: on Monday, the headquarters reported 22,778 cases, on Thursday - about 23,610, on Friday - about 24,318.

Around 7,168 new coronavirus cases were reported in Moscow per day, this is the all-time high for the entire pandemic. In total, 547,138 cases were identified in the capital.

A day earlier, 6,902 new cases were detected in Moscow. The increase, according to the headquarters, was 1.3%.

The number of recovered patients in Russia who were previously diagnosed with coronavirus increased by 26,021 over the past day, this is the all-time high since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 1,577,435 patients have been recovered.

This is the fourth day the number of discharged patients surpasses the number of new cases. According to the headquarters, the share of those who recovered increased from 76.1% to 76.4% of the total number of infected.

Deaths

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia per day increased by 467 to 35,778.

This is a new all-time high for the entire run of the pandemic. The previous one - 463 deaths per day - was recorded on Thursday, November 19.