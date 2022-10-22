Russia reports 9,348 new daily COVID-19 cases - crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 9,348 over the past day to 21,364,263, while the reported death toll over the past day stood at 90, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday, TASS reports.

A day earlier, 9,761 new daily cases were recorded including 93 deaths as a result of the pandemic.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 15,035 over the past day, reaching 20,708,528, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters. A day earlier, over 15,670 patients were reported to recover from the disease.









Photo: tass.com











