Russia reports less than 10,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since June 8
The country reports less than 10,000 daily cases for the first time since June 8, 2021. In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.05%.
As many as 1,058 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 27.2% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 61 regions, while in 14 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in ten regions. A day earlier, 1,454 people were rushed to hospitals.
Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 497 over the past day versus 603 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,753,810, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 628 over the past day versus 644 a day earlier, reaching 1,512,750.
COVID-19 recoveries
Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 14,324 over the past day, reaching 17,390,465, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.
The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.2% of the total number of those infected.
A day earlier some 16,496 patients recovered.
COVID-19 death toll
Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 213 over the past day, reaching 373,713, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.
A day earlier 233 COVID-19 deaths were registered.
The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.