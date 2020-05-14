Russia reports less than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for first time since May 2

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of COVID-19 cases in Russia has risen by 9,974 over the past day to 252,245, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

For the first time since May 2, the number of coronavirus cases recorded per day in the country was less than 10,000.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth in cases has dropped from 4.3% to a record low of 4.1%.