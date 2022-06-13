EN
    21:14, 13 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Russia reports less than 3,000 new daily COVID-19 cases for first time since April 2020

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 2,996 over the past day to 18,379,583, the country’s anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, TASS reports.

    The country reported less than 3,000 new daily cases for the first time since April 14, 2020.

    In relative terms, the growth reached 0.02%.

    As many as 724 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, or 11.6% lower than the day before. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 39 regions, while in 31 other regions the figure increased.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases rose by 180 over the past day against 217 a day earlier, reaching 2,773,720, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 203 over the past day against 206 a day earlier, reaching 1,532,666.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 3,684 over the past day, reaching 17,798,245, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters.

    A day earlier 3,480 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll increased by 56 over the past day to 380,076, the crisis center announced. This is the lowest since September 7, 2020.

    The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, the center said.


