Russia reports nearly 8,300 COVID-19 cases over past day

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by 8,294 over the past day to 4,606,162, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, TASS reports.

The growth rate remained at 0.18% in relative terms.

The lowest growth rates were registered in the past day in the Nenets Autonomous Region (0%), the Tuva Republic (0.01%) and the Republic of Khakassia (0.02%).

Some 1,585 COVID-19 cases were registered in Moscow, 705 in St. Petersburg, 570 in the Moscow Region, 247 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 241 in the Rostov Region and 198 in the Samara Region.

Currently, 275,202 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 9,445 in the past 24 hours to 4,229,480, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

Of these, another 1,551 patients recovered in Moscow, 939 in St. Petersburg, 491 in the Moscow Region, 309 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 231 in the Republic of Bashkortostan and 208 in the Samara Region.

According to the crisis center, recoveries stand at 91.8% of the total number of infected people.

Fatalities

Russia’s COVID-19 deaths rose by 374 over the past day versus 389 a day earlier, and the death toll hit 101,480 since the start of the pandemic, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

Of these, 51 COVID deaths were recorded in Moscow, 36 in St. Petersburg, 25 in the Rostov Region, 14 in the Leningrad Region, 12 in the Krasnodar Region and in the Moscow Region each.

The provisional lethality remained at 2.2% in relative terms, according to the crisis center.