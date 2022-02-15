Russia reports over 166,600 daily COVID-19 cases – crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 166,631 over the past day to 14,480,596, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 1.16%.

As many as 21,833 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Russia in the past day, up 108.9% from 10,451 a day earlier. Meanwhile, in 80 regions the number of those hospitalized has increased, while in 5 regions the number has decreased, according to the crisis center.

Moscow daily cases

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 8,160 over the past day versus 9,616 a day earlier, reaching 2,621,652.

The growth rate hit 0.3%.

Some 84 patients died of COVID-19 in the Russian capital in the past day versus 82 deaths a day earlier, bringing the death toll to 40,186, the crisis center reports.

As many as 29,967 patients recovered in Moscow in the past 24 hours, bringing the recoveries to 2,244,013.

Patients' deaths

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 704 over the past day to 341,635.

A day earlier 683 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate went down to 2.36%, a new low since May 21, 2021, according to the crisis center.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 137,881 over the past day, reaching 11,470,925, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier some 97,185 patients recovered.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 79.2% of the total number of those infected.

As many as 2,668,036 patients are undergoing treatment.