    15:23, 15 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Russia reports over 22,500 new coronavirus cases

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s coronavirus case tally grew by 22,572 in the past day to 1,925,825, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday, TASS reports.

    A day earlier, 22,702 COVID-19 cases were reported, a new high during the pandemic.

    Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 14,456 in the past day to 1,439,985. According to the crisis center, the share of recoveries dropped from 74.9% to 74.8%.

    Russia’s coronavirus death toll rose by 352 in the past day to 33,186. The average mortality rate dropped 1.72%, according to its data.


    World News
