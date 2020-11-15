15:23, 15 November 2020 | GMT +6
Russia reports over 22,500 new coronavirus cases
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s coronavirus case tally grew by 22,572 in the past day to 1,925,825, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday, TASS reports.
A day earlier, 22,702 COVID-19 cases were reported, a new high during the pandemic.
Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 14,456 in the past day to 1,439,985. According to the crisis center, the share of recoveries dropped from 74.9% to 74.8%.
Russia’s coronavirus death toll rose by 352 in the past day to 33,186. The average mortality rate dropped 1.72%, according to its data.