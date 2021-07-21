Russia reports over 23,700 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia confirmed 23,704 COVID-19 cases over the past day, a new low since July 6, and the total case tally climbed to 6,030,240, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the number of new cases grew by 0.39%.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 3,254 over the past day. Some 1,939 COVID-19 cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, 537 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 499 in the Krasnodar Region, 489 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 463 in the Voronezh Region.

Currently, 474,738 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Moscow daily cases

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 3,254 over the past day versus 3,188 a day earlier, while the total caseload has hit 1,473,584 since the start of the pandemic.

In relative terms, the Russian capital’s COVID-19 incidence rose by 0.22%.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 104 people died in Moscow from COVID-19, bringing the total death toll to 24,689.

Some 8,006 patients were discharged from Moscow’s hospitals over the past day, while the total number of recoveries has reached 1,304,958 since the start of the pandemic. Currently, as many as 143,937 people are receiving treatment in Russia’s capital.

Patients' deaths

Russia’s coronavirus fatalities grew by 783 in the past 24 hours compared to 784 deaths reported a day earlier.

The conditional mortality rate remains at 2.5%, based on data provided by the crisis center.

St. Petersburg confirmed 103 daily COVID-19 fatalities, the Irkutsk Region - 42, the Nizhny Novgorod Region - 28, the Krasnodar Region - 27 and the Rostov Region - 21.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 22,584 in the past 24 hours, reaching 5,404,797.

According to the crisis center, recoveries remain at 89.6% of the total number of infections.

Another 1,928 patients recovered in St. Petersburg, 448 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 417 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 362 in the Voronezh Region and 302 in the Perm Region.