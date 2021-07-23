Russia reports over 23,800 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia confirmed 23,811 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total case tally to 6,078,522, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday, TASS reports.

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 0.39% in relative terms.

Moscow confirmed 3,425 COVID-19 cases over the past day. Some 1,965 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the Moscow Region, 1,940 in St. Petersburg, 536 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 492 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 491 in the Krasnoyarsk Region. Currently, 476,222 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 795 compared to 796 the day before. In all, 152,296 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has increased to the level of 2.51%.

Over the past 24 hours, 68 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 35 fatalities - in the Irkutsk Region, 28 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 27 fatalities in the Krasnodar Region, 25 - in the Moscow Region, and 24 fatalities were recorded in the Perm Region.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 22,547 in the past 24 hours. As many as 5,450,004 people have recovered by now.

According to the crisis center, recoveries currently stand at 86.7% of the total number of infections.

Another 2,102 patients recovered in the Moscow Region, 1,937 in St. Petersburg, 459 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 458 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 425 in Crimea.