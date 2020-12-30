Russia reports over 26,500 daily coronavirus cases

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia confirmed 26,513 new coronavirus cases in the past day and the total case tally hit 3,131,550, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, TASS reports.

In the past two days, the growth rate did not exceed 0.9%.

Moscow confirmed 5,105 new coronavirus cases. Some 3,764 COVID-19 cases were registered in St. Petersburg, 1,608 in the Moscow Region, 503 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 406 in the Sverldovsk Region and 395 in the Pskov Region.

The lowest growth rates were registered in the past 24 hours in the Tuva Republic and the Altai Republic (0.2%), the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region and the Jewish Autonomous Region (0.5%).

Currently, 549,706 people are ill in Russia.

Recoveries

As many as 29,235 coronavirus recoveries were recorded in Russia in the past day, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday. New recoveries exceeded daily cases for the first time since December 9.

The total number of coronavirus recoveries has reached 2,525,418. According to the crisis center, 80.6% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In particular, 4,278 recoveries were recorded in St. Petersburg in the past 24 hours, 1,470 in the Moscow region, 500 in the Krasnoyarsk Region, 493 in Karelia and 439 in Crimea.

Fatalities

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Russia went up by 599 in the past 24 hours, compared to 562 on the previous day, taking the total to 56,426, the national anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters Wednesday.

The provisional death rate stands at 1.8%.

In the past 24 hours, St. Petersburg reported 78 deaths, followed by the Rostov Region (27), the Moscow Region (25), the Voronezh Region (25) and the Vladimir Region (21).