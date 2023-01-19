Russia reports over 5,900 daily COVID cases in past day, highest tally since Dec 29

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 5,914 over the past day versus 5,478 a day earlier, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday, TASS reports.

Thus, the number of daily confirmed cases is the highest since December 29, when the crisis center reported 6,146 cases. Russia has confirmed 21,876,336 cases since the pandemic started.

As many as 40 COVID patients died in Russia in the past day against 46 fatalities reported on Wednesday, bringing the overall figure of coronavirus fatalities to 394,569. COVID-19 recoveries rose by 5,154 over the past day against 5,028 a day earlier, reaching a total of 21,293,221.

Over the past day, 837 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia against 893 hospital admissions on Wednesday (down by 6.3%). The number of hospitalized patients declined in 40 regions and grew in 34, but remained unchanged in 11 regions.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases grew by 2,005 against 2,051 a day earlier, reaching 3,324,390, according to the data published on government’s official portal on Thursday. Eleven coronavirus patients died against twelve the day before, bringing the total death toll in the Russian capital to 47,749. There were 1,747 recoveries in the past day, bringing the total number of those recovered to 3,129,224. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 674 over the past day against 687 a day earlier, totaling 1,836,575. Eleven coronavirus patients died in Russia’s second biggest city in the past 24 hours, and 671 patients recovered.

