Russia reports over 9,800 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 cases rose by 9,803 in the past day, reaching 4,428,239, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate hit 0.22%. The lowest growth rates were recorded in the Tuva Republic (0.01%), the Sakhalin Region (0.05%), the Magadan Region and the Republic of Adygea (0.06%).

Moscow confirmed 1,934 new COVID-19 cases. Over the past day, 918 COVID-19 cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, 537 in the Moscow Region, 349 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 240 in the Rostov Region and 219 in the Samara Region.

Currently, 297,379 people are receiving treatment.