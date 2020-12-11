EN
    15:37, 11 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Russia reports record-high 613 daily coronavirus deaths

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Russia went up by 613 in the past 24 hours, compared to 562 on the previous day, bringing the total to 45,893, the national anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters Thursday, TASS reports.

    The provisional death rate has risen to 1.77%

    In the past 24 hours, 69 patients died in St. Petersburg, followed by the Moscow Region (29), the Voronezh Region (28), the Rostov Region (26) and the Chelyabinsk Region (19).


    Russia COVID-19 World News Coronavirus
