EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:56, 26 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Russia reveals rise in daily COVID cases and deaths

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 6,183 over the past day to 18,545,009, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

    As many as 1,664 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 119.2% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 14 regions, while in 70 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in one region. A day earlier, 759 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 2,037 over the past day versus 2,133 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,803,424, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 794 over the past day versus 788 a day earlier, reaching 1,547,340.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 5,422 over the past day, reaching 17,948,330, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

    A day earlier, some 4,234 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 47 over the past day, reaching 382,236, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

    A day earlier, 34 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


    Photo: tass. com

    Tags:
    Russia COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!