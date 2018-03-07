EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:10, 07 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Russia revises death toll from crashed plane to 39

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Russian Defense Ministry said that the military transport plane that crashed in Syria on Tuesday was carrying 39 people, instead of a previous report of 32, when the accident happened, Xinhua reports.

    A total of 33 passengers and six crew members aboard the An-26 plane were killed after the aircraft hit the ground while landing in the Hmeymim airbase in Syria, according to the ministry.

    The families of the deceased, all of whom were Russian servicemen, will be provided with necessary assistance and support.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin extended condolences to the families and friends of those killed in the crash, according to the Kremlin.

    The plane was not attacked and technical malfunction may have caused the crash, the Russian Defense Ministry said earlier in the day.

    The Defense Ministry has set up a commission to investigate the crash.

    Russia now uses the Hmeymim airbase to support Syrian government troops in the fight against terrorist groups in the country.

    Tuesday's tragedy has been the deadliest air accident in Russia since a Tu-154 aircraft crashed in the Black Sea en route to the Hmeymim airbase in December 2016, killing all 92 people on board.

     

    Tags:
    Russia Middle East Transport Armed conflicts Incidents World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!