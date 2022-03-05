Russia’s Aeroflot cancels flights to Kazakhstan from 8 March

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Russian air carrier Aeroflot confirmed Saturday it will suspend all regular flights to Kazakhstan starting 8 March 2022 at 00:00 Moscow time, Kazinform has learnt from the Civil Aviation Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In a post published via its Telegram channel the Russian airline announced it will make full refund for air tickets at a point of issue.

For more details please visit the official website of the company.