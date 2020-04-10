Russia’s coronavirus cases nearing 12,000

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 1,786 in the past 24 hours, reaching 11,917, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said in a statement on Friday, adding that coronavirus patients had been identified for the first time in the Tuva region, TASS reports.

«A total of 11,917 coronavirus cases have so far been recorded in 82 Russian regions (up by 17.6%). As many as 97 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours. Eighteen coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 94,» the statement reads.

Another 1,124 patients have been identified in Moscow, bringing the city’s total number of cases to over 7,800. New cases have also been recorded in another 56 regions of the country, including 182 in the Moscow region, 58 in the Komi region, 35 in St. Petersburg, 34 in the Ulyanovsk region, 32 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 23 in the Murmansk region, 22 in the Mari El region, and 20 in the Krasnodar region.

According to the center, 97 people in 27 Russian regions were discharged from hospitals. Another 12 coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Moscow and two in the Krasnodar region. The Mari El, Nizhny Novgorod, Stavropol and Yamalo-Nenets regions have reported one death each.