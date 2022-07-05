EN
    15:15, 05 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 2,676 with 48 new fatalities

    Photo: tass.com
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 2,676 over the past day to 18,445,301, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

    As many as 1,372 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 141.5% more than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 7 regions, while in 70 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 568 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 339 over the past day versus 328 a day earlier, reaching 2,779,384, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 251 over the past day versus 253 a day earlier, reaching 1,537,763.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 3,612 over the past day, reaching 17,873,576, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 48 over the past day to 381,354, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

    A day earlier 43 COVID-19 deaths were registered.



