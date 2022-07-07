EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:20, 07 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 3,359 with 52 new fatalities

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 3,359 over the past day to 18,451,810 the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

    As many as 1,272 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 0.5% fewer than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 29 regions, while in 47 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 1,278 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 607 over the past day, the highest figure since April 28, versus 555 a day earlier, reaching 2,780,546, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 266 over the past day versus 259 a day earlier, reaching 1,538,288.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 3,178 over the past day, reaching 17,880,191, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 52 over the past day to 381,450, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

    A day earlier, 44 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


    Tags:
    Russia COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!