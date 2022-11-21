Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 4,662 with 55 new fatalities — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 4,662 over the past day to 21,540,891, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, TASS reports.

As many as 448 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 30.1% fewer than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 51 regions, while in 16 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 641 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 697 over the past day, versus 808 a day earlier, reaching 3,247,332, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 451 over the past day versus 464 a day earlier, reaching 1,794,252.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 4,164 over the past day, reaching 20,948,088, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 55 over the past day to 391,509, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday. The number of deaths was the lowest since August 15 when 53 fatalities were recorded.

A day earlier 59 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

Photo: TASS