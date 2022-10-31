Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 5,781, record low since July 20 — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 5,781 over the past day versus 6,803 cases confirmed in the previous day, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, TASS reports.

Thus, the number of new detected cases became the lowest since July 20 when 5,685 new infections were recorded. In all, 21,429,506 coronavirus infections have been recorded in Russia since the onset of the pandemic.

As many as 491 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 19.6% fewer than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 39 regions, while in 23 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 611 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 579 over the past day, versus 730 a day earlier, reaching 3,230,867, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 398 over the past day versus 469 a day earlier, reaching 1,785,840.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 7,073 over the past day, reaching 20,803,197, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 71 over the past day to 390,175, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier, 75 COVID-19 deaths were registered.









