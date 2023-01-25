Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 6,442, highest since December 25 — crisis center
This is the highest number of daily infections since December 25, 2022, when 6,595 infections were recorded.
As many as 899 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 7.3% fewer than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 40 regions, while in 36 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 970 people were rushed to hospitals.
Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 2,424 over the past day, versus 1,362 a day earlier, reaching 3,335,131, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 713 over the past day versus 669 a day earlier, reaching 1,840,734.
COVID-19 recoveries
Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 5,542 over the past day, reaching 21,321,174, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.
COVID-19 death toll
Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 44 over the past day to 394,821, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.
A day earlier 42 COVID-19 deaths were registered.
