Russia’s COVID-19 cases likely to climb almost fourfold by late February, expert predicts

ST. PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - The number of concurrent COVID-19 cases in Russia is likely to reach 4 mln by the last week of February, Head of the Department of Mathematical Modeling of Energy Systems, Head of the Center for Intelligent Logistics of St. Petersburg State University (SPbSU) Viktor Zakharov told TASS on Thursday, TASS reports.

A group of researchers led by Zakharov developed the CIR mathematical model to more accurately predict the COVID-19 spread rate for up to a month in advance. On February 1, the experts forecasted that the cases of the infection would exceed 2.8 mln, while the daily COVID-19 cases would increase to 150,000-160,000 by the middle of the month.

The Russian expert recalled that on January 28, Russia’s COVID-19 simultaneous cases reached 1 mln people, noting that predicting the incidence had become more challenging due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

«In order to improve and develop expert and analytical activities <…> at our university, <…> the Center for Analytic of Dynamic Processes and Systems was established. Hence, the field of our activity is expanding,» the expert noted.

Since the start of the pandemic, over 385 mln COVID-19 cases and more than 5.7 mln fatalities due to it have been recorded all over the world. According to the anti-coronavirus crisis center, Russia has registered some 12,284,564 cases of the infection, while 333,357 people have died.