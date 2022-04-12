Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by almost 10,900

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 10,910 over the past day to 18,018,825, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.06%.

As many as 4,233 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 204.5% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 82 regions, while in two regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in one region. A day earlier, 1,390 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 489 over the past day versus 589 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,749,509, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 508 over the past day versus 609 a day earlier, reaching 1,508,997.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 31,271 over the past day, reaching 17,271,128, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 95.9% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier some 26,755 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 281 over the past day versus 248 a day earlier, reaching 372,245, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

Thus, for a week now, the country records less than 300 daily COVID deaths. The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.