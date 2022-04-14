Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by almost 11,350

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 11,348 over the past day to 18,041,927, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.06%.

As many as 3,131 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 5% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 45 regions, while in 31 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in nine regions. A day earlier, 3,297 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 868 over the past day versus 933 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,751,310, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 604 over the past day versus 587 a day earlier, reaching 1,510,188.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 21,853 over the past day, reaching 17,321,116, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier some 28,135 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 254 over the past day, reaching 372,766, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier 267 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.