    22:23, 15 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by almost 11,400 — crisis center

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 11,432 over the past day to 18,053,359, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, TASS reports.

    In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.06%.

    As many as 2,867 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 8.43% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 50 regions, while in 29 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in six regions. A day earlier, 3,131 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 766 over the past day versus 868 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,752,076, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 619 over the past day versus 604 a day earlier, reaching 1,510,807.

    Patients' deaths

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 261 over the past day, reaching 373,027, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

    A day earlier 254 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

    The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.

    Patients' recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 19,523 over the past day, reaching 17,340,639, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

    The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96% of the total number of those infected.

    A day earlier some 21,853 patients recovered.


    Russia COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
