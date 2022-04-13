EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:48, 13 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by almost 11,700 — crisis center

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 11,754 over the past day to 18,030,579, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

    In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.07%.

    As many as 3,297 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 22.1% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 63 regions, while in 19 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in three regions. A day earlier, 4,233 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 933 over the past day versus 489 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,750,442, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 587 over the past day versus 508 a day earlier, reaching 1,509,584.

    Patients' deaths

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 267 over the past day, reaching 372,512, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

    A day earlier 281 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

    The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.

    Patients' recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 28,135 over the past day, reaching 17,299,263, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

    The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 95.9% of the total number of those infected.

    A day earlier some 31,271 patients recovered.



    Tags:
    Russia COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!