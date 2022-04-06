Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by almost 14,600 — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 14,661 over the past day to 17,940,765, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.08%.

As many as 3,713 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 13.4% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 56 regions, while in 29 regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 4,288 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,072 over the past day versus 596 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,745,029, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 734 over the past day versus 700 a day earlier, reaching 1,505,116.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 35,306 over the past day, reaching 17,070,642, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 95.2% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier, some 37,459 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 291 over the past day to 370,602, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier, 316 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.