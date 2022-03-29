EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:15, 29 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by almost 19,600, a new low since January 12 — crisis center

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 19,660 over the past day to 17,803,503, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

    For the first time since January 12, Russia reports less than 20,000 daily COVID-19 cases. In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.11%.

    As many as 4,932 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 179.9% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 78 regions, while in 4 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in three regions. A day earlier, 1,762 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 708 over the past day versus 703 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,737,501, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 980 over the past day versus 998 a day earlier, reaching 1,498,269.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 47,229 over the past day, reaching 16,737,206, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

    The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 94% of the total number of those infected.

    A day earlier some 35,746 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 339 over the past day to 368,025, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

    A day earlier 335 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

    The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.


    Tags:
    Russia COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!